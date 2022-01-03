Borneman

TIMES-SHAMROCK COMMUNICATIONS Rock WZBA (100.7 THE BAY)/BALTIMORE has named veteran broadcasting executive STEVE BORNEMAN as GM, starting JANUARY 10th. BORNEMAN, the former WPLJ and WABC-A/NEW YORK Pres./GM who has also served as GM of TIMES-SHAMROCK's WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON cluster, CEO of PAMAL BROADCASTING, and COO for JAM MEDIA SOLUTIONS, replaces JEFFERSON WARD, who announced his retirement in SEPTEMBER after 10 years as GM and has stayed on to ensure a smooth transition.

TIMES-SHAMROCK CEO JIM LEWANDOWSKI said, “We had a strong field of candidates who were very interested in leading WZBA forward. STEVE wanted the opportunity to come back and work with a company that embraces a family culture, empowers managers to create compelling content and drive revenue through creative marketing concepts and strong client relationships. We are excited to have him back on the team.”

BORNEMAN added, “I’ve known and admired JEFFERSON WARD for many years, and I’m honored that he and JIM LEWANDOWSKI have invited me to return to the company as the next manager of THE BAY. JEFFERSON, JOE HEFFRON, STEVE HUBER and the entire WZBA team have created one of AMERICA’s truly great radio stations and I will do my absolute best to live up to the amazing legacy of 100.7 THE BAY!”

