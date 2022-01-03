Curtis LeGeyt

CURTIS LEGEYT has assumed the President/CEO posit at the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) effective JANUARY 1st after a 12-year run by former OREGON SENATOR GORDON SMITH, who has transitioned to an advisory and advocacy role with NAB.

MICHELLE LEHMAN has been named to the newly created Chief Of Staff role, while retaining her post as EVP of the Public Affairs Department.

Said NAB Joint Board Of Directors Chairman and SALEM MEDIA GROUP Chairman DAVID SANTRELLA, "The broadcasting community is extremely grateful to GORDON for his many years of service as an influential advocate for our industry. We are excited to now have CURTIS at the helm to guide the organization into its next chapter. He is a proven leader and skilled fighter on behalf of broadcasters, and we are thrilled to have him serve as our voice in WASHINGTON and around the world.”

Added LEGEYT, “It is an honor to lead this great organization and advocate for the local television and radio broadcasters that inform, entertain and serve their communities every day. I am grateful to our Board Of Directors for placing its trust in me and look forward to working alongside them, the entire NAB team and our members to ensure a vibrant future for broadcasting.”

As EVP of Public Affairs, LEHMAN is responsible for advancing the NAB brand before key audiences and implementing public relations, advertising and grassroots campaigns that address specific legislative and business challenges facing the broadcast industry. She joined NAB in 2006 after serving as VP/Public Affairs at the NATIONAL BEER WHOLESALERS ASSOCIATION.

