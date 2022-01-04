Bowie Channel

SIRIUSXM wil air a limited-run channel honoring DAVID BOWIE TODAY through JANUARY 18th on satellite and all month on the SXM streaming app, honoring the late Rock superstar, who would have turned 75 on JANUARY 8th.

THE DAVID BOWIE CHANNEL will offer concert performances, rare tracks, and remixes, along with celebrity guest DJs including BECK, BILLY CORGAN, LINDA PERRY, CARLOS ALOMAR, ROSANNA ARQUETTE, DAVID ARQUETTE, PATRICK STUMP, and others.

« see more Net News