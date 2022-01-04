Lopez

AMERICAN GENERAL MEDIA Hot AC KSTT (COAST 104.5)/SAN LUIS OBISPO adds market veteran JOJO LOPEZ for PD/mornings. LOPEZ succeeds SUZANNE SCHONIG, who remains as PD sister stations Classic Rock KZOZ and Triple A KKAL (KRUSH 92.5). Current COAST 104.5 morning host ADAM MONTIEL moves to afternoons and adds mornings on KRUSH 92.5.

LOPEZ spent many years at DIMES Top 40/Rhythmic KWWV (WILD 106.1)/SAN LUIS OBISPO both as PD and as morning host. LOPEZ also does air shifts for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP stations in MONTEREY, CA MODESTO-MERCED, CA, and MEDFORD, OR. He left KWWV in DECEMBER 2021.

