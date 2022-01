Lauren Cohan Is 40 (Photo: Eugene Powers / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes FRIDAY (1/7) to NEIL CONSULTINGS' BOB NEIL, CUMULUS VP/Contemporary, ATLANTA OM and WWWQ PD LOUIE DIAZ, GOOD GUY ENTERTAINMENT’s TERRY ANZALDO and ANTHONY ANZALDO, journalist BEN FONG-TORRES, SAN DIEGO radio vet MICHAEL HALLORAN, former OWN President ERIC LOGAN, THE SIDDHI GROUP Pres. LOIS TODD, CORNERSTONE’s ERIN CHANDLER, SHORE FIRE MEDIA VP JACLYN CARTER, WLTB/BINGHAMTON, NY Sr. VP/GM STEVE GILINSKY, AEZRA RECORDS COO/GM MICHAEL PREGER, former CLEAR CHANNEL/DENVER Dir. AM/Programming KRIS OLINGER, WBKR/EVANSVILLE, IN PD DAVE SPENCER, WDIF/COLUMBUS, OH's LYN DANIELS, WESTWOOD ONE's JIM ZIPPO, KBBL/SANTA ROSA PD CAREY EDWARDS, WMZQ/WASHINGTON D.C. APD TY BAILEY, KNUC/SEATTLE’s KAREN DAISS, and to WMNX/WILMINGTON, NC PD BRANDON “BIGG B” HICKMAN.

Doing the Birthday boogie on SATURDAY (1/8), EM.CO SVP/Radio Promotion & Marketing JACK PURCELL, RISER HOUSE SVP/Promotion BOB REEVES, GADGET PLAY MARKETING's MIKE BASHAM, LOGAN PRODUCTION’s JULIE LOGAN, former KILT/HOUSTON PD CHRIS HUFF, BMG/NASHVILLE Pres. JON LOBA, SIRIUSXM PD KEN MERSON, KXOL/LOS ANGELES' SANDRA PENA, WFRE/FREDERICK, MD MD WILL ROBINSON, former KCAQ/OXNARD-VENTURA’s RICO SANTANA, WDTW/DETROIT's JIM VERROS, former KNRK/PORTLAND’s PEPPER, WHHD/AUGUSTA, GA APD/MD CHRIS “FENWAY” DAUGHERTY, former HUBBARD/CHICAGO VP/Market Mgr. JOHN GALLAGHER, iHEARTMEDIA/HUDSON VALLEY Market Pres. CHUCK BENFER, former KVGS/LAS VEGAS APD BRIAN “HAMMER” PANERALI, RIVERFRONT BROADCASTING/SPEARFISH, SD GM JIM KALLAS, PODCAST PD’s JAMES “JIMBO” KOVACIK, and KJUG/VISALIA, CA’s CODY CARLSON.

Celebrating Birthdays on SUNDAY (1/9), WARNER RECORDS EVP/Promotion & Commerce MIKE CHESTER, iHEARTMEDIA/BOSTON SVPP DYLAN SPRAGUE, WWPR/NEW YORK and WMIB/MIAMI's ANGIE MARTINEZ, NIGHTS WITH ELAINA host ELAINA SMITH, KKLI/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/MD DAVID BLACK, WSLQ/ROANOKE MD DICK DANIELS, former WBPC/PANAMA CITY GM BOB DECARLO, NEXT PLATEAU ENT. Pres. EDDIE O'LOUGHLIN, WXBM/PENSACOLA PD/MD LYNN WEST, WDDJ-WKYQ/PADUCAH, KY PD MARK SUMMER, AWRT's DESIREE VANDERWAL, KSKS/FRESNO’s STEFAN CARPENTER, RLG NASHVILLE's CAROLE ANN MOBLEY, WKQI/DETROIT APD/MD SEAN STRIFE, and WMQR/HARRISONBURG, VA PD RILEY REED.

Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (1/10), MCA/NASHVILLE VP/National Promotion VAN HAZE, GOOD KARMA/CLEVELAND VP/Market Mgr. SAM PINES, SNAFU CONSULTING's GARRY LEIGH, former WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS MD DAVE DECKER, BRIAN COONEY VOICE OVERS’ BRIAN COONEY, KROG-KRVC/MEDFORD, OR PD CRAIG COOPER, WQYZ/BILOXI VP/GM REGGIE BATES, UPSTART PROMOTIONS' BONNIE STACY-CANELAKES, KLTI/DES MOINES PD TIM WHITE, and to CURTIS MEDIA/GOLDSBORO, NC Station Mgr. BRYCE WILSON.

« see more Net News