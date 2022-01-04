Laurinaitis

TEGNA Sports WBNS-F (97.1 THE FAN)/COLUMBUS, OH midday "BISHOP & LAURINAITIS" co-host JAMES LAURINAITIS is exiting the station after almost four years to return to football in a coaching staff position at NOTRE DAME.

LAURINAITIS, the former OHIO STATE, ST. LOUIS RAMS, and NEW ORLEANS SAINTS linebacker, told listeners on MONDAY's show (1/3) that he will serve in an as yet undisclosed position on the staff of new FIGHTING IRISH head coach MARCUS FREEMAN, his OHIO STATE teammate in 2005-08, adding, "with your best friend getting the head coaching job, it’s a pretty unique situation and a pretty awesome opportunity to go up there and get started in the profession." He will finish out the week co-hosting with BEAU BISHOP before heading to SOUTH BEND for a JANUARY 10th start.

