30th Birthday

ESPN RADIO celebrated its 30th anniversary on JANUARY 1st. The network began programming weekend shows on JANUARY 1, 1992 with CHUCK WILSON, TONY BRUNO, and KEITH OLBERMANN as the initial hosts.

Senior Coordinating Producer/Content Strategy & Audio AMANDA GIFFORD said, "This is an incredibly meaningful milestone for our network. Sports radio has evolved in so many ways over the past 30 years and through it all, ESPN continues to be a leader in the space thanks to the dedication and passion of everyone involved behind the scenes and on-air. As we look ahead, we can't wait to bring fans another three decades of shows with hosts and conversations that define each day, along with an industry-leading portfolio of more than 250 marquee events each year."

« see more Net News