Added To Star 102.1 Dallas Lineup

iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1)/DALLAS - FORT WORTH is adding Nationally-Syndicated Personality DELILAH to the lineup effective JANUARY 10th. She will broadcast weekdays from 7p to 12a (CT). The top-rated show features DELILAH's distinctive blend of story-telling, sympathetic listening and encouragement - all scored with adult contemporary music.

Delilah attracts millions of listeners on more than 150 radio stations nationwide, making her the most listened-to woman on radio in the US. She's a MARCONI AWARD winner and has been inducted into the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME (NAB) and the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME.

DELILAH said, “I’m so happy to be able to speak with, and hear from, so many listeners in the DALLAS and FT. WORTH areas. They’ve been a part of my radio life for many years! I’m excited for this opportunity, and appreciative too. Thanks to all involved for creating this connection again!”

STAR 102.1 PD JAY SHANNON said, “We’re excited about the addition of DELILAH and bringing her back to DFW - she possesses an intense connection with her audience because of her authentic personality."

