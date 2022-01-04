Dudley

ALL ACCESS has learned that DALE DUDLEY has exited WATERLOO MEDIA GROUP Rock KLBJ/AUSTIN just 3 months shy of his 35th Anniversary. He made the announcement via his FACEBOOK page this morning (12/4). DUDLEY indicated in his post he was let go by the company.

He said in his post, "Thank you to the JOHNSON family for a great shot at hiring me in 87. Thanks to EMMIS that was a great company to work for. And mostly thank you to BOB FONSECA who has been my brother. MATT BEARDEN for busting my balls and making it funny. ERIC ALDERETE for being my intern, who turned into a great talent. Love to DEBRA COLE for some great years also. And God bless YETI wherever he is. And my love to the amazing DANIEL GALLO and CARISSA MCATEE. CLARK HOSKINSON hired me and was my lifelong mentor. JEFF CARROL who was the best PD we ever had and remains a friend. And CHASE TJ RUPE who went from a 25-year-old kid I refused to work under, to being the smartest radio guy in the US and actually told me I had talent. It’s been a great run and boy did I have some fun!"

Today was DUDLEY's last day on air.





