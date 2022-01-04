Raises $37M For Funding

Independent music distributor and technology platform SYMPHONIC DISTRIBUTION has received a $37M Series B investment. Led by NEWSPRING and BALLAST POINT VENTURES, the new investment comes on the heels of funding announcements by other industry participants, further solidifying investor interest in music technology and distribution.

The financial milestone follows a string of exciting announcements for SYMPHONIC, including partnerships with TIDAL and JOYNER LUCAS’s music start-up, TULLY, as well as expansions into AFRICA and MEXICO. Headquartered in FLORIDA and with international presence in AFRICA, BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC, MEXICO, SPAIN and more, SYMPHONIC remains a 100% independent distribution and music technology company that continues to work with some of today’s most unique and innovative artists.

SYMPHONIC CEO JORGE BREA said, "We're very excited about the future. For many years, we've focused on organic growth, winning clients from competitors as well as helping new acts become household names. All of that effort has contributed to a steady and strong rate of growth year over year that is at 40% + for the past 4 years. Adding in acquisitions, strong product development, new business lines (such as NFT's) and more that we will focus on from this investment round will make our 2022 goal of $60M+ in Gross Revenue for 2022 a strong possibility which ends up growing our Net Revenue as well. The best and most fulfilling part, though, is how this impacts our clients. What we will be focused on building and creating will ensure that they too have an opportunity to grow on a year over year basis and that's a very humbling and rewarding feeling."

He added, "On behalf of all of the team members of Symphonic, I can’t put into words how excited we are about the next chapter. The partnership with NEWSPRING, along with our existing investor, BALLAST POINT VENTURES, will help position SYMPHONIC as a strong market leader in independent music technology, services and distribution. This investment will enable us to invest more in our clients, our technology platform, strategic initiatives, intellectual property and other acquisitions.”

