Rob Stringer (Photo: Josh Cheuse / Sony Music)

SONY MUSIC GROUP Chairman ROB STRINGER has received the COMMANDER OF THE ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE (CBE) honor from QUEEN ELIZABETH II for his service to the nusic Industry and philanthropic endeavors.

The CBE is one of the highest ranking ORDER OF THE BRITISH EMPIRE awards and it is bestowed upon a select few who have shown exceptional service to their industry and community. The QUEEN'S NEW YEAR's honors are only given out once a year to people across a range of sectors.

In 2021, ROB STRINGER implemented ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS FORWARD, creating earnings opportunities for artists and songwriters. The programs also prioritize health and wellness support for creators around the world.

In 2020, he was instrumental in the launch of SONY CORP’s $100 million SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND to support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world which has already led actions to support long-term change in the entertainment industry and society at large.

Born at ROYAL AIR FORCE HALTON, STRINGER grew up in AYLESBURY and attended GOLDSMITHS COLLEGE and UNIVERSITY OF LONDON, where he gained a BA in sociology in 1984 and was awarded an honorary fellowship in 2010. He is the young brother of longtime SONY CORP executive SIR HOWARD STRINGER.

