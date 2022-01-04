NAB's Crystal Radio Awards

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) is now accepting entries for the 35th annual NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS, honoring outstanding community service efforts undertaken by radio stations throughout 2021. Winners will receive national recognition for their community service at the NAB SHOW, set for APRIL 23rd-27th in LAS VEGAS

Established in 1987, the NAB CRYSTAL RADIO AWARDS recognize local radio stations for their year-round commitment to serving communities. A panel of judges representing the broadcast industry and community service organizations will review applications and select 50 finalists and 10 winners.

Stations must submit an online entry through NAB’s member platform, MY NAB, describing their community service efforts for the 2021 calendar year. The deadline for submissions is JANUARY 31st.

Finalists will be announced in FEBRUARY

Entry information is available here.

