When and if the presently locked-out MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL schedule starts up this year, BALTIMORE ORIOLES baseball will be moving from AUDACY Sports WJZ-F (105.7 THE FAN)/BALTIMORE back to crosstown HEARST Active Rock WIYY (98 ROCK) and News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA under a six-year deal that includes cross-promotion with NBC affiliate WBAL-TV. The ORIOLES aired on WBAL in 1957-79, 1988-2006, and 2011-14.

“The ORIOLES are thrilled to be working with HEARST BALTIMORE and their lineup of heritage radio stations to serve as the home of ORIOLES radio broadcasts,” said ORIOLES SVP/CRO T.J. BRIGHTMAN. “This new partnership will not only serve our fans listening throughout BIRDLAND but create more value for our club and corporate partners who utilize our radio assets to support their own brands and drive revenues using the power of ORIOLES baseball.”

“The entire HEARST BALTIMORE team feels like the ORIOLES have truly come home and are excited to have the O’s back and now on all our radio stations for the foreseeable future,” said WBAL-WIYY Pres./GM CARY PAHIGIAN. “This iconic franchise is undoubtedly going to soon be a force in the AL EAST and for many years to come. We share the community’s enthusiasm with positive initiatives and plans underway within the entire ORIOLES organization. It’s a treasured opportunity to be partnered with ORIOLES baseball again, and we can’t wait to showcase the games on the radio.”

