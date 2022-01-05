New Lineup

NRG MEDIA Sports KOZN-A (1620 THE ZONE)/OMAHA has reunited GARY SHARP and DAMON BENNING for mornings 6-10a (CT), with SHARP moving from middays to fill the morning co-host slot left vacant by MIKE'L SEVERE's exit in DECEMBER. SHARP and BENNING co-hosted mornings on THE ZONE for seven years before SHARP moved to middays in 2020. To fill SHARP's former midday slot, HOME FIELD COMMUNICATIONS Sports KNTK (93.7 THE TICKET)/LINCOLN, NE host CONNOR HAPPER has joined THE ZONE to host 10a-2p.

GM MARK SHECTERLE said, “I’m extremely excited to have GARY and DAMON back together hosting our top-rated sports-talk morning show. And adding CONNOR to the weekday line-up is just icing on the cake.”

OM DAVID ADAMS added, , “Reuniting SHARP & BENNING in the morning is sure to make our listeners very happy, and bringing CONNOR in for middays will only strengthen our already stellar 6a-6p lineup.”

« see more Net News