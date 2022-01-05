DJ Koolout

AUDACY Top 40/Rhythmic KDGS (POWER 93.5)/WICHITA has inked JOHNNY "DJ KOOLOUT" STARKS for afternoons. STARKS will do 2-6p beginning JANUARY 10. He succeeds "ROLLS" ROYCE STEVENSON, who exited in OCTOBER 2021 to take a position with BENZTOWN.

KDGS Brand Mgr. GREG WILLIAMS commented, "JOHNNY is a real pro. His talent and abilities both on and off the air make him a perfect addition to our team. JOHNNY will elevate this daypart as we continue to maintain KDGS as the number one contemporary music choice in our market. I am confident that DJ KOOLOUT’s show will be a big hit among our audience."

DJ KOOLOUT added, "“I'm tremendously excited to work with GREG and the whole team at AUDACY. I'm looking forward to creating something very special while loving and learning the city and community of WICHITA, KANSAS. When life puts too much on your plate, don't stress, KOOLOUT."

DJ KOOLOUT is a radio vet who's held various promotions, production and on-air positions. He has a varied resume of entertaining and creating. He's a former EBONY/JET MAGAZINE "BACHELOR OF THE YEAR" as well as a TV and film actor with roles in "Nothing Like the Holidays", "Godfather of Green Bay”, “Barbershop”, “I Got the Hook-Up 2” and "Ransum Games". He's worked behind the camera on production crews on films like "Spiderman", "Of Boys To Men" and "Roll Bounce".

« see more Net News