Jackie Green

CUMULUS Top 40 WHTS (105.3 HOT-FM)/GRAND RAPIDS JACKIE BLANKENSHIP, known as JACKIE GREEN to listeners of THE GRAY & GREEN SHOW with co-host RACHEL GRAY, will compete in the MRS. WORLD PAGEANT being held at WESTGATE LAS VEGAS RESORT on JANUARY 15th. JACKIE was crowned MRS. AMERICA in late NOVEMBER and will represent AMERICA in the pageant (NET NEWS11/22).

JACKIE said in an INSTAGRAM post," I love being able to advocate for @victoriasvoicefoundation & my personal platform advocacy for intersex youth. Making up nearly 2% of the population, these babies and children need our attention!"

JACKIE was also featured in ALL ACCESS' "Women To Watch" In December. Click here to get to know her better.

