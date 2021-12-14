Grammys Postponed

For the second year in a row, The RECORDING ACADEMY and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY AWARS due to the increasing risks associated with the OMICRON variant. it had been scheduled for MONDAY, JANUART 31st.

A joint statement from the RECORDING ACADEMY and CBS said, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the RECORDING ACADEMY and CBS have postponed the 64th ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the OMICRON variant, holding the show on JANUARY 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating 'Music's Biggest Night' on a future date, which will be announced soon."





