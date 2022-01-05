Seeking Class Of 2023

NASHVILLE's LEADERSHIP MUSIC program is now accepting nominations from alumni for its class of 2023. Program graduates can nominate established music industry leaders here through MONDAY, JANUARY 31st. After the nomination period, interested applicants can apply on their own between FEBRUARY 1st and 28th. Find that application here.

While the field is competitive, with an average of 300 applications annually (and 382 last year) for about 40 spots, the program is specifically looking this year to boost participation in the areas of media (and, particularly, radio), creative (songwriters, artists, engineers, producers) and diversity (genre, gender and ethnicity). The 2023 program runs from OCTOBER of this year through MAY of 2023, with opening and closing retreats, and monthly daylong meetings in between.

There are a limited number of scholarships available for those for whom the $1,500 cost of the program might deter them from applying. Find more information about the program dates, requirements and scholarship opportunities here.

