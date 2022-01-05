Developing Local Non-Profit Partnerships





ALL ACCESS has learned that a number of iHEARTMEDIA markets are partnering with 8 non-profits on individual local levels that address one or more of the following needs: physical, emotional, mental health, youth development and addiction, child safety and well-being, racial equity academic and spiritual health. iHEARTMEDIA will support the mission of these organizations through the stations’ assets including on-air, on stations’ websites and on social media.

In-kind media campaigns will be created for the individual non-profits, and each community partner will be promoted during a three-month marketing campaign based on their specific needs, including seeking volunteers, raising awareness and promoting events. The last campaign for each will run in DECEMBER 2022.

Community partners in INDIANAPOLIS include: AccessAbility; CANCER SUPPORT; KIDS’ VOICE OF INDIANA; MADAM WALKER LEGACY CENTER; PACK AWAY HUNGER; RENEW INDIANAPOLIS; TECHPOINT FOUNDATION FOR YOUTH; and VIPS INDIANAPOLIS.

Market Pres./iHEARTMEDIA INDIANAPOLIS KRISTY BEEBE said, “We are excited to announce our new community partners and share the work they do to help strengthen the INDIANAPOLIS community. Collectively, we will continue to share our commitments towards uplifting and investing in our communities by utilizing our community partnership program to share the resources and services these organizations provide.”

Community Partners in LOUISVILLE include: AMPED; BELLEWOOD & BROOKLAWN; CASA OF THE RIVER REGION ; CENTER FOR WOMEN & FAMILIES; FAMILY & CHILDREN’S PLACE; KOSAIR CHARITIES; LOUISVILLE FREE PUBLIC LIBRARY and NAMI LOUISVILLE.

Metro Pres./iHEARTMEDIA LOUISVILLE EARL JONES said, "Once again, we are honored to serve eight local organizations whose missions we all believe in and we will continue to collaborate with each of them into the future. Our iHEARTRADIO community partnership program continues to evolve with the needs of the community around it and it’s important that we use our multi-platform to inform our communities of the organizations working to improve the lives of KENTUCKIANA residents.”

Community Partners in LEXINGTON include: ALPHA BETA LAMBDA CHAPTER OF LEXINGTON; ALLEGRO DANCE PROJECT; COURT APPOINTED SPECIAL ADVOCATES (CASA) OF LEXINGTON; CENTRAL MUSIC ACADEMY; GIRL SCOUTS OF KENTUCKY’S WILDERNESS ROAD; GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF KENTUCKY; NEWTON’S ATTIC; and RECOVERY CAFÉ LEXINGTON.

JONES, who also oversees LEXINGTON added, “iHEARTMEDIA LEXINGTON is committed to investing in the local community. It is important that we continue to use our reach to support organizations that are working to better our community and we’re excited to serve some of LEXINGTON’s dedicated organizations.”









