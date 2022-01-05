'DeDe In The Morning' Grows.

GLASS CITY RADIO Urban WJZE (HOT 97.3)/TOLEDO, OH has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "DEDE In The Morning, weekdays and SATURDAY morning with her "Weekend Kickback."

GLASS CITY RADIO TOLEDO Market President MIKE MORI stated, “HOT 97.3 is ready for a morning show filled with humor and energy and a host that connects to her audience in a real and meaningful way. We know TOLEDO is going to fall in love with 'DEDE in the Morning.'"

DEDE McGUIRE added, "#DeDeNation keeps growing and we are super excited to welcome HOT 97.3 to the 'DEDE In The Morning family. Get ready, TOLEDO to be part of our fun and laughter.”

"DEDE In The Morning" can now be heard in over 60 markets including DALLAS, CHICAGO, MMILWAUKEE, PITTSBURGH, NEW ORLEANS, NEW HAVEN, AUSTIN, OKLAHOMA CITY and now TOLEDO. The show is done in partnership with SERVICE BROADCASTING/DALLAS.

For more information, contact COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS at (914) 707-9963 or email nabramson@compassmedianetworks.com.

