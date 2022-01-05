-
Warner Records Ups Three In Promotion Department
by Roy Trakin
January 6, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)
-
Three longtime WARNER RECORDS promotion veterans have been upped to new roles by EVP Promotion & Commerce MICHAEL CHESTER.
Nine-year vet JEREMY RUBIN has been promoted to VP/Adult Formats & Analytics.
DAVE RAVIKOFF, who has spent 16 years at the label, has been upped to VP/Rock & Triple A Format.
SARA HOLMES, a vet for a decade at WARNER, has been promoted to Senior Director/Top 40 & Artist Services.
Said CHESTER, "These great promo execs deserve to shine with these well-deserved promotions for years of great work. I'm proud to make this announcement.