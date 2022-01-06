Derrick

DICK BROADCASTING/SAVANNAH has named MATT DERRICK OM. He'll oversee programming at Top 40 WGCO (HOT 98.3), Country WUBB (BOB 106.9), Rhythmic AC WXYY (G100), Active Rock WFXH (ROCK 106), Classic Hits WRWN (REWIND 107.9) and Regional Mexican WHHW (LA PANTERA 106.1). Most recently, DERRICK was SUMMITMEDIA/OMAHA OM and Top 40 KQCH (CHANNEL 94.1) PD.

DBC/SAVANNAH Market Mgr. AARON WILBORN commented, "MATT comes to us with a plethora of experience in all sizes of markets, and will bring an organized, thoughtful, creative approach to programming and promotions."

DBC VP/Programming JASON GOODMAN added, "After a nationwide search for the best candidate, it was obvious that MATT was exactly what we were looking for. MATT is passionate, meticulous, and strategic to lead and grow our stations in SAVANNAH."

DERRICK said, "VP/Programming JASON GOODMAN and Market Manager AARON WILBORN have built a special team of talent and five dynamic brands, for a very special market. I am beyond thrilled to join DICK BROADCASTING to help lead the SAVANNAH team and brands to new ratings and revenue successes!"

« see more Net News