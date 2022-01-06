Promotions

COLEMAN INSIGHTS has handed out promotions to four of its executives. The moves include VP/Business Operations EILEEN GENNA upped to SVP/Business Operations; VP/Research Operations DAVID BAIRD elevated to SVP/Research Operations; Associate Consultant JAY NACHLIS earning a promotion to VP/Consultant & Marketing Dir.; and Associate Consultant MEGHAN CAMPBELL upped to VP/Consultant & Director, Qualitative Services.

Pres. WARREN KURTZMAN said, “Beyond the insights we deliver to our clients, I’m most proud of how we’ve built an incredible leadership team at COLEMAN INSIGHTS. EILEEN and DAVID’s promotions are a recognition of the enormous multi-decade contributions they have made to our success. In a shorter amount of time, JAY and MEGHAN have also had a tremendous impact for us and our clients, and I expect even bigger things from them with their new responsibilities.”





Genna, Baird, Nachlis, Campbell







