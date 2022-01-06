Frito & Katy

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) will debut a new, local morning show on Country KCYY (Y100)/SAN ANTONIO on MONDAY, JANUARY 10th. The show will feature TUCKER "FRITO" YOUNG and KATY DEMPSEY's Marconi Award-winning "FRITO & KATY Show," which previously had a decade-long run at BRYAN BROADCASTING Top 40 KNDE (CANDY 95)/BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, TX, which ended last month (NET NEWS 12/14/21).

They succeed "BIG" JOE PESH, who departed in SEPTEMBER for mornings at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Hot AC WLHT (MIX 95.7)/GRAND RAPIDS (NET NEWS 10/4/21).

“I am so excited to add the award-winning FRITO & KATY show to the Y100 lineup,” said PD CHRISI BROOKS. “They bring authenticity and incredible passion for serving our local community and entertaining morning listeners in SAN ANTONIO. I can’t wait to see the new heights we’ll achieve with our already successful Y100 team!”

"To do morning radio with your best friend in a city we both love with a company like CMG is really a dream come true," said FRITO and KATY in a joint statement. "Our show is all about community, and we can't wait to serve SAN ANTONIO!"

At KNDE, DEMPSEY had also been PD while YOUNG served as Operations Dir.

« see more Net News