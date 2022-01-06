Major Cuts

ALL ACCESS has learned that SUMMITMEDIA has made significant cuts to its roster, particularly its HONOLULU cluster starting at the top with Market Pres. ANDREW ROSEN, who has led the cluster since 2015.

OM WAYNE MARIA also exits after 28 years with the cluster. MARIA programmed and hosted middays at AC KRTR (KRATER 96), Rhythm CHR KPHW (POWER 104.3), and HAWAIIAN combo KCCN (FM 100) and KINE (HAWAIIAN 105). Along with MARIA, GREGG and SHAWNEE HAMMER depart KRTR.

CANDACE KAY exits as morning co-host and midday host at POWER 104.3. DEX MITCHELL departs the morning show at KPHW, but remains with the company based in GREENVILLE, SC, where he hosts the DEX AND BARBIE T morning show at WHZT (HOT 98.1) and WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE, TN.

DA KOLOHE KREW exits KINE and SHANNON SCOTT departs after his second stint with the cluster, most recently as co-host of the morning show with MELE APANA, who resigned from the station at the end of 2021.

Also exiting is Adult R&B WBHK (98.7 KISS-FM)/BIRMINGHAM, AL midday host EBONY ARRINGTON STEELE.

