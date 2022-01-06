Adds Delux Bowie Giveaway

A BOWIE CELEBRATION and LICORICE PIZZA RECORDS are partnering to give away the ultimate DAVID BOWIE prize, as well as seven additional vinyl prizes, in honor of SATURDAY JANUARY 8th's global livestream event (NET NEWS 12/9). The grand prize will include BOWIE’S BRILLIANT ADVENTURE 18-LP box set and the A BOWIE CELEBRATION SUPREME BUNDLE, which includes a one-on-one Zoom with BOWIE pianist MIKE GARSON, a streaming ticket to the JANUARY 8th event, virtual set list, access to the virtual Q&A with members of the band, show laminate, enamel pin, BOWIE's Piano Man book signed by GARSON, the limited edition event t-shirt and a second BOWIE t-shirt.

Seven additional winners selected at random will receive one of the following BOWIE albums: self-titled (aka SPACE ODDITY), STATION TO STATION, ALADDIN SANE, SCARY MONSTERS, LAST DANCE, BOWIE PINUPS and BOWIE GLASTONBURY 2000.

To enter, follow @bowietour, @licoricepizzarecords or @rollinglivestudios on INSTAGRAM, comment on the post about the contest, tagging at least five friends who love BOWIE and asking them to follow. Whoever generates the most new follows wins, and will be announced at Noon (PT) TOMORROW, JANUARY 7th.

A BOWIE CELEBRATION is happening on what would have been BOWIE’s 75th birthday and will feature DEF LEPPARD and lead singer JOE ELLIOTT, DURAN DURAN’s SIMON LE BON and JOHN TAYLOR, NOEL GALLAGHER, LIVING COLOUR, ROB THOMAS, GARY OLDMAN, WALK THE MOON and JAKE WESLEY ROGERS, along with a special appearance by RICKY GERVAIS.

