Veteran Country radio on-air personality and programmer ANTHONY "ANTMAN" ALLEN has joined PREMIERE NETWORKS' Country overnight show, "AFTER MIDNITE with GRANGER SMITH," as its Executive Producer, effective immediately. He will continue to host the podcast "PICTURE THIS! with The ANTMAN," and remains based in AUSTIN.

ALLEN has programmed a number of Country radio stations during the past 23 years of his career, most recently iHEARTMEDIA's KASE and KVET/AUSTIN. He partnered with SMITH this past JULY to launch the artist's online radio station, "Yee Yee Radio," and before that served as APD/MD at KNIX/PHOENIX, which he joined in 2013. He has also worked as APD and afternoon personality for iHEARTMEDIA's WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE and in programming at iHEARTMEDIA's KZSN (102.1 THE BULL)/WICHITA, KS and the nationally syndicated weekend show "Country House Party."

SMITH took over as host of "AFTER MIDNITE" this month, succeeding CODY ALAN (NET NEWS 12/8/2021).

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome ANTMAN to the PREMIERE NETWORKS and 'AFTER MIDNITE' family,” said PREMIERE NETWORKS EVP/Entertainment Programming JENNIFER LEIMGRUBER. “Over the years, ANTMAN has worked with GRANGER on several projects, and we’re confident his decades-long experience in Country radio makes him the perfect choice to successfully lead this exciting new chapter of 'AFTER MIDNITE.'”

“To say I’m honored that JENNIFER LEIMGRUBER and [iHEARTMEDIA's] ROD PHILLIPS have asked me to come on board with 'AFTER MIDNITE' would be an understatement,” said ALLEN. “This show is legendary, and to be trusted with helping guide this venture is humbling. GRANGER is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever come across. I have the honor of calling him a great friend, and who doesn’t want to work with their friends? I’m excited to dive in!”

