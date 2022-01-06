CUMULUS DALLAS has two positions open. KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3) and KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) PD MIKE PRESTON tells ALL ACCESS, “We’re looking for a top-notch morning show producer for KSCS’s 'HAWKEYE IN THE MORNING SHOW' with the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER HAWKEYE and his co-host, MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ. It’s one of DFW’s top shows, and this is a great opportunity for a producer who’s plugged into Country and current events, knows social media strategy and has strong digital skills.”

The cluster is all searching for an experienced Promotions Director to handle KSCS, KPLX and Top 40 KLIF-F (HOT 93.3), the three music stations in the cluster. For this position, PRESTON said, “Superior organizational skills are a must, as is a knowledge of both Country and CHR music formats. Special emphasis on creating, managing and running large events.”

Apply for the morning show producer opening here. Apply for the Promotions Director position here.

