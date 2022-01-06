Bobby Yannarell

CUMULUS MEDIA Hot AC KYIS (KISS-FM)/OKLAHOMA CITY has promoted BOBBY YANNARELL to PD, while he continues to serve as PD of Top 40 Rythmic KKWD (WILD 104.9). KYIS longtime PD JEFF COUCH retired in mid-DECEMBER.

Commented CUMULUS OKLAHOMA CITY VP/Market Manager JAY DAVIS, "We have been incredibly blessed to have JEFF COUCH leading our programming efforts for over a quarter of a century. We wish him the best of luck of luck in his hard-earned and well-deserved retirement years. With that said, we are equally excited to elevate BOBBY YANNARELL to PD of KYIS. We are thrilled and believe we are poised for a similar long run of great leadership going forward. Congrats to all!”

Added YANNARELL, “I am happy and humbled to have the opportunity to program such a heritage brand in OKLAHOMA CITY. 98.9 KISS FM was a station I grew up listening to on the bus ride to school! Also, I am super excited to work in tandem again with some great personalities and friends that I had the privilege to work with in the past. Excited for the things ahead!"

Outgoing KYIS PD COUCH stated, “It is a blessing to finish off my 45-year broadcasting career with such a great group of broadcasters. Thank you to JAY DAVIS, LESLIE WHITTLE and DOUG HAMAND for allowing me the opportunity to program such a great radio station. KYIS has such a great veteran staff. Truly a pleasure to lead such a talented group. I am excited for BOBBY YANNARELL to have the well-earned and deserved opportunity to take KYIS and its staff to new heights.”

