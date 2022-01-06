AM-FM Still Tops Spotify, But Gap Is Closing

MORGAN STANLEY has released a survey showing that listening share for the leading digital platforms, particularly SPOTIFY (which is a client of the company) increased while broadcast radio fell.

AM-FM radio saw its reported listening share fall to a still-leading share of 36% overall. Listening behavior varies widely by age with SPOTIFY sporting the largest reported listening share among 18-29 year olds at 21%, more than twice APPLE MUSIC. This compares to over 50% share for broadcast radio among 65+. While YOUTUBE’s reported listening share is similar to SPOTIFY’s, its 60% reach among the survey highlights the popularity of ad-supported music streaming on the world'S largest content platform.

On-platform listening share, or the percentage of listening on SPOTIFY by users, increased to 30%, second only to SIRIUSXM. Reported hours listened on SPOTIFY among users increased to 4.2 hours per week, also second only to SIRIUSXM. SPOTIFY also moved into an effective tie with SIRIUSXM for #1 in overall listener satisfaction. SPOTIFY’s in-car listening share across all respondents remains low but is up to a 10% share.

