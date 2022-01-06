WSIG: Looking For A Morning Co-Host

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WSIG/HARRISONBURG, VA, is looking for a new morning co-host alongside current on-air personality CHAPPY, to replace KRYSTAL, who has left the station to be closer to her family.

HARRISONBURG RADIO GROUP Operations Manager PAUL "UNCLE PAULY" McDANIEL is conducting the search.

Said McDANIEL, "We all know, country radio listeners are the most loyal, WSIG listeners are rabid about this one-of-a-kind brand. If you remember what it’s like to be live, take calls from local listeners because the request line actually rings… HRG might be the place you come and stay until you decide to hang up the headphones!"

Send resume, cover letter and air check to pmcdaniel@harrisonburgradiogroup.com.

« see more Net News