VARIETY is reporting that JOHN MAYER tested positive for COVID and was forced to pull out of DEAD & COMAPNY's performance at the PLAYING IN THE SAND FESTIVAL set for this weekend, JANUARY 7th - 10th in CANCUN.

An INSTAGRAM statement from the band, an offshoot of the GRATEFUL DEAD, on WEDNESDAY said, “Today, just prior to leaving for MEXICO, per his physician, @JOHNMAYER tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unable to perform at the upcoming ‘PLAYING IN THE SAND’ event in RIVIERA CANCUN JANUARY 7-10.”

On THURSDAY (1/06), the band announced they are cancelling the Fest all together. The statement today said, “With much sadness and after great consideration of every possible scenario, the PLAYING IN THE SAND shows in RIVIERA CANCUN on JANUARY 7th -10th and JANUARY 13th-16th have now been canceled by CID PRESENTS due to the spiking COVID-19 cases. DEAD & COMPANY and CID PRESENTS tried everything possible to bring normalcy and to deliver a great experience and amazing music, but with each day it became increasingly clear that canceling is the correct thing to do for the fans and for our crew. … See you soon, hug your loved ones, stay safe and be kind.”

MAYER was the second DEAD AND COMPANY member to have bowed out of the shows. Earlier, drummer BILL KREUTZTMANN had announced he would not be making the festival, either, citing a doctor’s advice. KREUTZTMANN had recently acknowledged health issues after exiting a fall HOLLYWOOD BOWL concert midway through the show.

