Bon Jovi Announces Spring Tour Dates
by Tom Cunningham
January 7, 2022
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI have announced their BON JOVI 2022 TOUR, produced by LIVE NATION and sponsored by HAMPTON WATER. Tickets for the spring arena dates will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning FRIDAY 1/14.
JON BON JOVI acknowledged, “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”
TOUR ITINERARY:
Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*
Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena
Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse*
Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center
Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^
Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^
*On-Sale date January 21st
^On-Sale date February 4th