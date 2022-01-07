On The Road Again

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band BON JOVI have announced their BON JOVI 2022 TOUR, produced by LIVE NATION and sponsored by HAMPTON WATER. Tickets for the spring arena dates will go on sale to the general public for most markets beginning FRIDAY 1/14.

JON BON JOVI acknowledged, “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band.”



TOUR ITINERARY:



Friday, April 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Sunday, April 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, April 5 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum*

Friday, April 8 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Saturday, April 9 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Monday, April 11 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Wednesday, April 13 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Friday, April 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, April 16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL FLA Live Arena

Tuesday, April 19 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse*

Thursday, April 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Saturday, April 23 Austin, TX Moody Center

Tuesday, April 26 Houston, TX Toyota Center^

Thursday, April 28 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, April 30 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena^

*On-Sale date January 21st

^On-Sale date February 4th

