ALL ACCESS sends congratulations to STEEL CITY MEDIA Country KFKF/KANSAS CITY PD/morning host DALE CARTER on his marriage to longtime love JENNIFER TRAINER KORF. The couple wed YESTERDAY (1/6) at their BLUE SPRINGS, MO home.

CARTER shared on FACEBOOK, "Not every day you get to say 'I Do' with your best friend. The road has not been straight or always smooth, but I have a partner to help me navigate the future!! May you be as happy!"

They got engaged last year while vacationing in FLORIDA (NET NEWS 5/11/21).

