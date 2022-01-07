'Community Cash Giveaway'

CENTENNIAL BROADCASTING's Hot AC WBQB (B101.5)/Fredericksburg, VA and RADLEY CADILLAC/CHEVROLET in FREDERICKSBURG have launched “The Radley Automotive Community Cash Giveaway With B101.5”. Each week, RADLEY AUTOMOTIVE will give away $1000 cash with half the winnings going directly to the winner and half to the winner’s favorite 501(c)(3) charity. The first winner, ANNETTE LEE, was chosen at random on THE JEREMY GREY SHOW. Ms. LEE will receive $500 cash and has selected HEALTHY HARVEST FOOD BANK to receive $500 on her behalf.

Dealer Principal/RADLEY AUTOMOTIVE, JONATHAN PITTMAN said, “RADLEY CADILLAC AND CHEVROLET is a locally owned and operated business and we’ve always believed in the importance of keeping the community strong and growing. The residents and local community organizations in the FREDERICKSBURG area have been wonderful in supporting RADLEY. 'The Community Cash Giveaway' is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to the area.”

B101.5 Market Manager MARK BASS added, “No other station in this region has attempted a local giveaway on this scale. National and insurance-based contests conducted in this market have promised large cash prizes, but the chance of a local listener winning is slim. Partnering with RADLEY AUTOMOTIVE allows for only local winners and the hopes that their choice of charity will pump extra dollars back into the community as well.”

To enter and view the official contest rules, go to www.b1015.com, keyword “Radley”. A new $1000.00 winner will be randomly selected every FRIDAY at 8:20am through 2022. Entries do not carry over week-to-week. Participants must re-register each week to be eligible. Registration for each week opens at MIDNIGHT on FRIDAYS and closes each THURSDAY at 11:59pm.

