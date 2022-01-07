Rebranding

Radio and dance music veterans BRETT HOLCOMB and ART ROONEY have announced their weekly mix show will be rebranded and renamed from "Sunday Sauce" to "The Drop." The 2-hour mix show which is mixed by ROONEY and hosted by BRETT HOLCOMB highlights the dance and EDM hits of the 90s and early 2000s.

In addition to the rebranding of the show, "The Drop" will also be available as a one-hour show and will be looking into getting into syndication. The Drop is featured onMix933fm.com and partsavers.com. It is also available as a podcast on most podcast platforms.

HOLOCOMB said, “We realized that if we wanted to take the show to the next level, the name change was needed. Any dance or EDM would recognize what 'The Drop' is referring to.”









