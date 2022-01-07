Sold

TINKER CREEK BROADCASTERS, INC. is selling Religion WKBA-A-W226CN/VINTON, VA to BRIAN SIZER's BACKROADS RADIO, LLC for $100,000.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for Silent STAs were MARTHA WHITMAN (KEMR-A and K271DC/MORIARTY, NM, relocating translator antenna from AM tower) and TOWN OF MONROE, CONNECTICUT (W209CJ/MOUNT KISCO, NY, actually an extension of another Silent STA due to failure of electrical lines at licensed location while it awaits move to new tower). In addition, WHFR applied for an STA for WHFR/DEARBORN, MI that appears to be a Silent STA request on a standard STA form, claiming antenna failure).

Three additional STAs were granted to L.M. COMMUNICATIONS OF KENTUCKY, LLC (WMXE/SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV, temporary site after tower collapse), PACIFIC RADIO GROUP, INC. (K234DF/HANALEI, HI, reduced power at temporary site after losing licensed site due to remodeling of building), and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (K207FE/MONTEREY, CA, reduced power due to interference concerns).

GFR, INC. has closed on the sale of Oldies WTID (OLDIES 101.7)/GRACEVILLE, FL-DOTHAN, AL to RADIO TRAINING NETWORK, INC. for $250,000.

GREG WENNES has closed on the sale of his 680 shares of stock (68%) in WENNES COMMUNICATIONS STATIONS, INC., licensee of Rock KDHK, Classic Hits KVIK, and AC KDEC-A-K235CT (94.9 THE RIVER)/DECORAH, IA and Country KNEI-F (BLUFF COUNTRY) and AC K256CS (99.1 THE RIVER)/WAUKON, IA, to partners LESTER ASKELSON (440 shares), CASEY VARPNESS (100 shares), PETER WENNES (100 shares), PATRICK O'SHEA (20 shares), and RYAN TYLER (20 shares) for an aggregate $2.5 milllion; at closing, GREG WENNES also paid VARPNESS $17,500 for his work on KNEI's upgrade and canceled a $40,000 loan made to ASKELSON.

And NODAWAY BROADCASTING CORPORATION has closed on the sale of Country KNIM-A-K240DY (PICKUP COUNTRY) and Classic Rock KVVL (97.1 THE VILL)/MARYVILLE, MO to REGIONAL MEDIA, INC. for $50,000.

