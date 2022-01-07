Bowen (Photo: Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home)

KENT BOWEN, an accountant who doubled as a news reporter for BUTLER COUNTY RADIO NETWORK Oldies WISR-A, Country WBUT-A, and Rock WLER-F/BUTLER, PA, died WEDNESDAY (1/5) at 86.

BOWEN, a CPA and NAVY veteran, served as Treasurer for the PITTSBURGH PENGUINS in 1978-85 and, after working at an electrical utility company, opened his own accounting firm in 1992 while also reporting for the radio stations and teaching as an adjunct professor at BUTLER COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE.

