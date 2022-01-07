Readel

Agronomist BRIDGETTE READEL has been named Farm Director for FLAG FAMILY MEDIA, the operator of News-Talk WZFG-A-K222DF (AM 1100 THE FLAG) and News-Talk WDAY-A-K226CL/FARGO and News-Talk KTGO-A-K224FJ (BAKKEN BEACON)/TIOGA-WILLISTON, ND. READEL's reports, beginning JANUARY 17th, will also be heard on FLAG FAMILY partner SCOTT HENNEN's statewide talk show "WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND."

“Although I graduated from college as a high school ag teacher, I now find myself teaching adults the nature of production agriculture and truly enjoy sharing the bright and positive message of ag in NORTH DAKOTA,” said READEL. “I am thrilled to join the team at WDAY and THE FLAG and share the exciting moments and news from today's ag landscape. There are so many positive opportunities in agriculture, and I look forward to bringing those experiences home to our listeners.”

“We couldn’t imagine a better way to usher in the new year than to add a seasoned professional and gifted communicator like BRIDGETTE,” added FLAG FAMILY MEDIA Pres./Managing Partner STEVE HALLSTROM. “A great Farm Director will enable us to serve our region in this important and diverse industry. The ag sector has become a fascinating world of autonomous machinery and precision technology, and BRIDGETTE will be a huge piece of our leading-edge ag coverage.”

