Pearl (Photo: BillPearlScholarship.com)

BILLY PEARL, the longtime LOS ANGELES radio personality, died JANUARY 4th at 71. PEARL had been battling cancer since NOVEMBER 2019.

PEARL hosted at KYMS-A/INGLEWOOD and KWIZ/SANTA ANA, KIIS-A and KKDJ, KIQQ, KHJ-A, KRLA-A, and KMPC-A/LOS ANGELES, and KFMB-A/SAN DIEGO before two stints at KABC-A, where he hosted talk shows, including a show with BILL PRESS. He later became a lawyer and founded the LONG BEACH news site LBREPORT.COM in 2000. PEARL was married to CITY NEWS SERVICE and FOX NEWS RADIO journalist and former KFWB-A/LOS ANGELES reporter SHARON KATCHEN.

The LONG BEACH POST has more on PEARL here.





« see more Net News