PHILADELPHIA radio icon ANDRE GARDNER, who is into his 20th year of hosting afternoons on BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock WMGK, shocked the faithful listeners of his long-running BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES SUNDAY morning show by announcing at the end of his 1/9/22 show that it would be his last. Read his thoughtful explanation and thanks here on FACEBOOK.

He’s been playing THE BEATLES on various stations for the past 32 years on SUNDAY mornings, and last fall celebrated his 1000th episode on WMGK on SUNDAY 9/26/21 (with a little help from his friend--a call in from RINGO STARR).

Here’s where he’s most recently been heard playing his favorite band:

WMGK/PHILADELPHIA: 2002-2022

KSLX/PHOENIX: 2005-2020

KFOX/SAN JOSE: 2007-2012

WZBA/BALTIMORE: 2020-2022

KAZG/PHOENIX: 2020-2022

GARDNER told ALL ACCESS, “I've been so fortunate to be able to create a BEATLES show that, as a teenager, I only dreamed about having, let alone having PAUL McCARTNEY, RINGO STARR, YOKO ONO, LINDA McCARTNEY, OLIVIA HARRISON, PATTI BOYD, and scores of engineers, musicians and colleagues of the band as guests on my show. I am truly one lucky BEATLES maniac, and now I look forward to having the time to work on all my other crazy projects and hobbies!

He’ll remain in afternoons, having signed a “long-term” contract extension in SEPTEMBER 2020.

The DELAWARE VALLEY market veteran has also rocked the mic at stations such as WIFI, WZZD, WYSP and WSNI in PHILLY, with stops along the way at KEGL/DALLAS, POWER99/ATLANTA and PD at the fabled WXRK (K-ROCK)/NEW YORK. He started his career at 16-years-old as a weekend jock/part-timer at WPST/TRENTON.

