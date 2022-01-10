New Morning Show

Streaming sports audio service THE KONTENDER has launched a new morning show, "THE WINDY CITY BREEZE," airing 6-9a (CT) and hosted by PAT "THE DESIGNER" MORENZONI and PETE "P-KIDD" CASANOVA. The show, debuting TODAY (1/10), will repeat throughout the day and will also simulcast on YOUTUBE.

“We are so excited 'THE WINDY CITY BREEZE' will be a part of THE KONTENDER family in a bigger way,” said co-founder JAMES FLIPPIN. “We look at it as a win-win for everyone involved. The program being on at the same time every weekday morning will allow the audience to make it a part of their daily routine.”

“I’m excited to continue partnering with THE KONTENDER and adding in this daily show is something we’ve wanted to do,” said MORENZONI. “It’s awesome that we can add that kind of content not only to our fans for ‘visual’ but also ‘audio only’ as well.”

