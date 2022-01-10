Profit

AUDIOBOOM GROUP PLC showed a profit for the first time in 2021 and saw U.S. revenue rise 125% year-over-year to $60.2 million for the full year 2021, the podcast company announced MONDAY (1/10). Adjusted EBITDA for the year of $3 million compared to a loss of $1.8 million in 2020; the annual net profit of $1.4 million followed a $3.3 million loss in 2020. In fourth quarter 2021, revenue increased 141% year-over-year to $20.5 million, also a 21% increase over third quarter. Average global monthly downloads for the fourth quarter jumped 39% year-over-year to 113 million, and global downloads in OCTOBER hit a company record 115.7 million.

Looking forward, the company said that it had booked over $45 million in advance advertising for 2022 as of the end of DECEMBER, compared to $20 million in advance bookings for 2021 at the end of DECEMBER 2020.

CEO STUART LAST said, “2021 was a phenomenal year for AUDIOBOOM. In my second year leading the business we have delivered an incredible set of results, the culmination of our focus on content expansion and platform development.

"Achieving profitability on both an adjusted EBITDA and net basis is transformative, establishing a self- sustaining business funded for continued growth, and reshaping shareholder value.

"Our revenue growth has once again significantly outperformed the wider industry. We’ve gained strong market share, and now rank as the 4th largest podcast publisher in the US. Alongside our ranking of 2nd in NEW ZEALAND and 3rd in AUSTRALIA, we continue to develop a strong global position.

"I’m very excited about 2022. We have seen unprecedented demand and high pricing during this year’s upfront advertising sales process, during which we have already booked more than US$45 million of advertising for 2022, giving us a strong foundation for further growth. Our newly created production team in the U.K. has a strong set of shows in development, and we will continue to invest into our ad tech platform following the successful launch of SHOWCASE, our global advertising marketplace.

"I want to congratulate the entire AUDIOBOOM team and thank our shareholders who continue to support our ambitions to be a global leader in podcasting.”

