iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN has named MATT HOLIDAY APD at Top 40 KHFI (96.7 KISS FM) and Top 40/Rhythmic KPEZ (102.3 THE BEAT). HOLIDAY comes aboard to assist DAN HUNT, PD at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1)/ATLANTA, as well as KHFI and KPEZ. He joins from COX MEDIA Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/ORLANDO, where he served as MD/afternoons.

HOLIDAY succeeds ALEK HALVERSON, who was promoted to PD of Country sister KAJA (KJ97)/SAN ANTONIO in NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/16/21).

iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN & SAN ANTONIO SVPP JASON MCCOLLIM commented, "We can’t wait for MATT to join the iHEARTMEDIA family in AUSTIN. From the moment DAN HUNT and I connected with him, we knew that with his creative and innovative thinking he will be a game-changing addition to the AUSTIN, TEXAS team."

HOLIDAY added, "I’m very proud to work for iHEARTMEDIA/AUSTIN. When I got the privilege to intern with KIIS-FM in LOS ANGELES a few years ago, I knew right away, iHEARTMEDIA was where I wanted to end up. I'm very excited to get to AUSTIN and start working with the 96.7 KISS FM & 102.3 THE BEAT teams! Thanks to all the helping hands along the way that believed in me and made this opportunity happen!"

