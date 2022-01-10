Sheikholeslami (Photo: LinkedIn)

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI has been named CEO of POLITICO MEDIA GROUP, including POLITICO and PROTOCOL, acquired by AXEL SPRINGER last year. SHEIKHOLESLAMI, who joined the parent company of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK and WNYC STUDIOS in 2019 from WBEZ/CHICAGO, will begin her new job in FEBRUARY.

“We are thrilled to welcome GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI as CEO,” said AXEL SPRINGER Pres./News Media JAN BAYER. “GOLI’s track record is defined by growth, innovation, and a commitment to high-quality journalism. With her vast experience and aspiration, GOLI was by far our top choice for the role and will further our vision to build the global news and information leader on politics, policy, and regulation in power centers across the world.”

SHEIKHOLESLAMI added, "What I admire most about POLITICO is the tenacity that underpins the organization's fearless, fact-based journalism and its successful business model. With this strong foundation, no other media organization is better positioned for growth, and I look forward to working with such a talented group of journalists and professionals to write POLITICO and PROTOCOL’s next chapter."

