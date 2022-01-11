Harris

iHEARTMEDIA/SARASOTA, FL has promoted Rock WTZB (Z105) PD/Digital PD/morning host FRANK HARRIS to SVP/Programming. HARRIS, with the cluster since 2004, will continue hosting the Z105 morning show and will report to WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA Market Pres. CHRIS SOECHTIG.

"We are thrilled to have FRANK oversee our programming efforts in SARASOTA,” said SOECHTIG. “FRANK’s extensive experience in the market, coupled with his creativity, drive, and passion for the radio business, makes him the perfect person to lead our talented team of broadcast professionals.”

“Over the past couple of decades, I’ve been privileged to contribute to SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’s evolving radio dial. It’s truly radio in paradise,” said HARRIS. “It’s an honor now in my new role to help our award-winning team of broadcasters deliver great content and conversations across all of our iHEARTRADIO platforms.”

The cluster includes WTZB, Oldies WDIZ-A (OLDIES 1320), Country WCTQ, Spanish Hits WRUB (RUMBA 106.5), Top 40 WSDV (103.9 KISS FM), and Classic Hits WSRZ.

