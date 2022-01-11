GARY GORMAN has joined the team at RCA RECORDS as the new SVP/Promotion/Rock Formats. In his new role, GORMAN will oversee all rock radio formats including Rock, Alternative & AAA. He will report to RCA Co-Head/Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD and operate out of the company’s LOS ANGELES office.

Most recently, GORMAN was the SVP Rock Formats at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP where he spearheaded chart-topping campaigns for artists including BECK, BASTILLE, CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN, HALSEY, RISE AGAINST and many more. Prior to that, he spent over 17 years at ATLANTIC RECORDS, rising to VP/Alternative Promotion, where he started in the NEW YORK office and moved to the west coast in 2006.

« see more Net News