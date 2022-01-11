-
Gary Gorman Named SVP/Rock Promotion At RCA Records
by Charese Frugé
January 11, 2022 at 10:08 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
GARY GORMAN has joined the team at RCA RECORDS as the new SVP/Promotion/Rock Formats. In his new role, GORMAN will oversee all rock radio formats including Rock, Alternative & AAA. He will report to RCA Co-Head/Promotion KEITH ROTHSCHILD and operate out of the company’s LOS ANGELES office.
Most recently, GORMAN was the SVP Rock Formats at CAPITOL MUSIC GROUP where he spearheaded chart-topping campaigns for artists including BECK, BASTILLE, CATFISH & THE BOTTLEMEN, HALSEY, RISE AGAINST and many more. Prior to that, he spent over 17 years at ATLANTIC RECORDS, rising to VP/Alternative Promotion, where he started in the NEW YORK office and moved to the west coast in 2006.