New Victoria, TX Station

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA launched KLUB (TEJANO 106.9)/VICTORIA, TX at 12p (CT) TODAY (12/11), and will feature TEJANO radio legend BO CORONA in afternoons from 3-7p. CORONA has nearly 30 years of radio industry experience in TEXAS. Middays will feature VICTORIA’s own JP from 10a to 3p, who has been in the local TEJANO scene for years and currently hosts the morning show with INGRA LEE on Country sister KIXS/VICTORIA.

The station will celebrate the launch with their new listeners by hosting a TEJANO concert with GRAMMY-nominated group LOS CHAMACOS at their own MAC HAIK performance center on JANUARY 27th.

TOWNSQUARE VICTORIA Market Pres. MASON BENITEZ said, “TEJANO is huge in this area. The concerts are always sold out and any festival featuring TEJANO does really well. We wanted to give our audience what they were previously missing on the radio.”

Dir./Content, TOWNSQUARE VICTORIA, JIM KOVACIK added, “I’ve worked with BO before and he has so much passion for radio and TEJANO I think people will be blown away. JP has been a big part of this switch. He’s going to be the face of TEJANO here in VICTORIA. We are also hoping to add even more TEJANO superstars soon!”





