Press Record

STONE ROLLA MEDIA's PRESS RECORD has launched as a new web3 NFT-powered song marketplace. The new platform, based in LONDON and LA, will auction NFTs of original songs written and performed by emerging and underground artists based around the world. According to STONE ROLLA MEDIA founders GYLES GYESIE and CLIFF SIMMS, PRESS RECORD instantly becomes the first music industry platform to offer curated NFTs for exclusive, first-use song licenses.

Upon its launch, PRESS RECORD is offering an initial 25-50 previously unreleased songs from STONE ROLLA SONGS songwriters for auction as digital NFTs. When the highest bidder for each song wins, he/she will acquire the NFT of the first mechanical license to that song, meaning that the winning bidder will have the exclusive right to record and release that song before anyone else. The winner bidder will also receive a percentage of the copyright of that song. The percentages of copyrights being offered to auction bidders will vary, depending on the popularity of the artist who will be recording the song. Click here to enter.

In a joint statement, GYESIE and SIMMS said, “The emerging NFT market is generating a remarkable new revenue stream for artists. We designed PRESS RECORD to work with companies within this new space to create digital collectibles and experiences based not only around our STONE ROLLA SONGS catalogue but also from selections of music from other labels, publishers and artists. PRESS RECORD represents a ‘new model' in song pitching and NFT releases and strategies – our new platform is the first NFT marketplace that unites quality songs with the best artists.”

They added, “At PRESS RECORD, we let the music speak for itself. Our focus is on uniting quality songs with the best artists, fostering collaboration that otherwise would not have taken place. We will breathe new life into unreleased song catalogues, helping our clients find that latent hit that they wrote a while back but did nothing with. We believe songs are essential to our culture – songwriters are important and need to be properly compensated for their inspiring works of art. We are dedicated to our mission – to build a Web3-powered music industry that is more sustainable, equitable and inclusive than the industry that has existed up until now.”

