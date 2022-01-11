Chad Bennett

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP Top 40 WHHD (HD98.3)/AUGUSTA, GA's CHAD BENNETT, who has passed away. BENNETT worked 7 to midnight on HD 98.3, and was Production Dir. for the six-station cluster that also includes Country WKXC (KICKS 99) and others.

A tribute to CHAD on the station's website says, "CHAD was a part of the BEASLEY family for almost 16 years and in radio for over 23 years. He was a huge COWBOYS fan and loved animals. His favorite things were anything to do with football, grilling out, going to the beach, ultra hot wings, football and oh yeah, football.

"CHAD got his start in radio when he was going to school in HOUSTON. Throughout the years he moved many times. At one point, he averaged moving every eight months. Some places he called home at one point in time include, HOUSTON, BEAUMONT, CORPUS CHRISTI, TULSA, BRISTOL, D.C., AUGUSTA and NORTH AUGUSTA. CHAD got to HD 98.3 in the summer of 2006 when the station was only about six months old. CHAD loved being in radio and will definitely be missed."

Our thoughts go out to BENNETT's family, and radio family and friends.

